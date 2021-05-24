BBC to broadcast highlights from Glastonbury’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream

The BBC are set to broadcast highlights from Glastonbury‘s Live At Worthy Farm livestream, which premiered over the weekend.

The online event featured the likes of Coldplay, Wolf Alice and IDLES all performing intimate sets from the Worthy Farm festival site, while Radiohead side-project The Smile made their debut live performance during the livestream.

However, many viewers were unable to access the ticketed livestream for a number of hours on Saturday night (May 22) after their access codes were flagged as being invalid.

Advertisement

Both Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis and Driift, the company in charge of operating the livestream, subsequently apologised for the technical issues, and viewers were offered the chance to watch the re-broadcast of the livestream yesterday (May 23) at no additional cost.

The BBC will broadcast a special director’s cut of the Live At Worthy Farm livestream in the coming weeks, it has been announced this morning (May 24).

A behind-the-scenes documentary about the livestream, presented by Jo Whiley, will also air on the BBC, featuring “the story behind the staging of Glastonbury’s first ever festival without an audience, interviews with the artists, backstage footage and performance highlights from Live At Worthy Farm“.

“Since the BBC first broadcast footage from Worthy Farm in 1997, Glastonbury and the BBC have enjoyed a brilliant relationship, so I’m thrilled that they’ll be showing highlights of our Live At Worthy Farm special,” Emily Eavis said in a statement.

The Live At Worthy Farm highlights package and the accompanying documentary will form part of The Glastonbury Experience 2021, a wider celebration of Glastonbury which will air on the BBC from June 25-27.

Advertisement

Eavis sent out a message on Twitter last night “to every single one of you who has been on board with us over the past 24 hours”, adding that she and the Glastonbury team were “gutted about the technical issues” which plagued Saturday’s broadcast of the livestream.