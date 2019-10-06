BBC’s 1Xtra Live event forced to stop due to an “isolated serious incident”

Police were alerted to an assault that took place backstage

BBC’s 1Xtra Live took place in Birmingham last night (October 5) but was forced to stop midway through due to an “isolated serious incident,” it is being reported.

The concert took pace at Arena Birmingham with a lineup that featured names such as French Montana, Aitch, Ms. Banks, Wizkid, DaniLeigh, Headie One and more.

However, after a performance by AJ Tracey organisers announced that the show was unable to continue, before asking the audience to evacuate the arena.

The Radio 1 Press Office later issued a statement. “Following an isolated serious incident, we have had to stop 1Xtra Live in Birmingham,” they said. “We are co-operating fully with the police to establish what has happened.”

According to West Midlands police, they were alerted to an assault which took place in the backstage area at 10pm.

“It’s understood that a man sustained a slash wound during the assault,” they said in a statement shared online. “He was treated by on site medical staff and did not require hospital treatment.”

The identity of the injured man has not been revealed but West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information to “contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight, or call 101 anytime.”

The Radio 1 Press Office issued an apology to concert-goers, saying: “We’re sorry to everyone who attended 1Xtra Live in Birmingham for the early finish, however the health and safety of everyone involved is always our top priority.

“We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support.”

NME have reached out to the Radio 1 Press Office for more information.