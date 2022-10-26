bbno$ announces UK and Ireland shows for 2023

bbno$ has unveiled the dates for his UK and Ireland shows taking place in spring 2023.

The dates are part of the Canadian rapper’s BBNOEURO tour, and will see him perform in London on April 4, before heading to Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Tickets will be available to purchase here on Friday (November 28).

WHO COMING?

tickets on sale friday pic.twitter.com/xnm9mLF4pN — bbno$ 👶🚫💰 (@bbnomula) October 24, 2022

The viral artist’s tour announcement comes days after he released his latest album, ‘Bag Or Die’, which dropped last Friday (October 21). The LP is the follow-up to his 2021 project, ‘eat ya veggies’, and features collaborations with Yung Gravy, Diplo and Rich Brian.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, bbno$ described the record as being “me, saying absolutely nothing on all these songs”. While the album doesn’t convey a message, he did say many of the lyrics are centred around capitalism.

“We live in a capitalist society, so either you play the game or the game plays you,” he explained. “Typically, in a nice life, you play the game, you have money and you live life. That’s always been my perspective because I understand that, systemically, some shit you can’t win. Then that’s just the end of the game.

“But the one thing you can do is work your ass off. Typically, when you work your ass off, the majority of the time you get rewarded via success. Success is typically going to increase your quality of life – because money increases your quality of life. Unfortunately, that is the case.”

The LP follows on from a year of sell-out US and European shows for bbno$, including opening the main stages at Reading & Leeds Festival.

He is on tour in North America throughout 2022 and has plans to drop “a shitload of music” next year.

“I’m going back to my independent route where I just drop a shitload of music,” he told NME. “It starts out with me doing a ballad project (me singing on beats with literally no drums), then I do drum‘n’bass, and then ‘Baby Gravy 3’, which is another EP with Yung Gravy, then I’m going to do another project myself.”

See the full list of bbnos$’ UK and Ireland tour dates below.

April 2023

5 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

6 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

7 – Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

9 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

