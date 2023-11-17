Bdrmm announce massive 2024 UK and European tour

Bdrmm have announced details of a massive 2024 UK and European tour. Check out all the dates below.
The Hull-based shoe gaze quartet will play a run of UK and EU gigs next February. You can get tickets for the shows here and check out the full list of dates below (some locations are yet to announce venues).
The announcement comes on the back of the band’s new single ‘Mud’, which was released last week (November 10) via Mogwai’s Rock Action Label. The band have also shared a new seven-inch release, ‘Hear’, which also features a remix of their recent album track ‘Be Careful’.
Check out the new single here:
Bdrmm will play:
NOVEMBER 2023
18 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
19 – Bristol, Thekla
20 – London, Scala
22 – Cambridge,Mash
23 – Bedford, Esquires
24 – Brighton, Patterns
26 – Dublin, The Button Factory
27 – Belfast, Limelight 2
FEBRUARY 2024
14 – Vigo, Sala
15 – Oviedo
16 – Valencia, Loco Club
17 – Barcelona
19 – Milan, Circolo Arci Bellezza
20 – Bologna, Covo Club
22 – Leipzig, Naumanns
23 – Berlin, Hole44
24 – Dortmund, FZW
25 – Groningen, Vera
27 – Rotterdam, LantarenVenster
28 – Paris, Petit Bain
MARCH 2024:
1 – Saint-Malo, La Route Du Rock
6 – Aberdeen, Tunnels
7 – Dundee, Beat Generator
8 – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
9 – Glasgow, The Hug and Pint
11 – Newcastle, The Cluny
14 – Norwich, Arts Centre
15 – Southampton, The Joiners
16 – Margate, Elsewhere
18 – Reading, The Face bar
19 – Sheffield, Yellow Arch
20 – Manchester, Band On The Wall
Speaking to NME back in June about their second album ‘I Don’t Know’, the band shared their excitement for this year’s live campaign. “I just can’t wait,” said Smith. “I’m just going mad thinking about it. We haven’t really had an album campaign because the first one was in lockdown so we don’t know anything about it. We’ve put a lot into it so I’m excited to just enjoy it and soak it up.”
In a four-star review of the record, NME said that the Hull four-piece were on “red-hot form, adding: “The band’s 2020 debut chimed with mid-pandemic gloom. This brighter set of songs finds a new way forward.”
Back in September, Bdrmm launched a crowdfunder after a non-payment from a festival has left them at risk of being unable to tour later this year.