Bdrmm announce massive 2024 UK and European tour

Bdrmm have announced details of a massive 2024 UK and European tour. Check out all the dates below.

The Hull-based shoe gaze quartet will play a run of UK and EU gigs next February. You can get tickets for the shows here and check out the full list of dates below (some locations are yet to announce venues).

The announcement comes on the back of the band’s new single ‘Mud’, which was released last week (November 10) via Mogwai’s Rock Action Label. The band have also shared a new seven-inch release, ‘Hear’, which also features a remix of their recent album track ‘Be Careful’.

Bdrmm will play:

NOVEMBER 2023

18 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

19 – Bristol, Thekla

20 – London, Scala

22 – Cambridge,Mash

23 – Bedford, Esquires

24 – Brighton, Patterns

26 – Dublin, The Button Factory

27 – Belfast, Limelight 2

FEBRUARY 2024

14 – Vigo, Sala

15 – Oviedo

16 – Valencia, Loco Club

17 – Barcelona

19 – Milan, Circolo Arci Bellezza

20 – Bologna, Covo Club

22 – Leipzig, Naumanns

23 – Berlin, Hole44

24 – Dortmund, FZW

25 – Groningen, Vera

27 – Rotterdam, LantarenVenster

28 – Paris, Petit Bain

MARCH 2024:

1 – Saint-Malo, La Route Du Rock

6 – Aberdeen, Tunnels

7 – Dundee, Beat Generator

8 – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

9 – Glasgow, The Hug and Pint

11 – Newcastle, The Cluny

14 – Norwich, Arts Centre

15 – Southampton, The Joiners

16 – Margate, Elsewhere

18 – Reading, The Face bar

19 – Sheffield, Yellow Arch

20 – Manchester, Band On The Wall

Speaking to NME back in June about their second album ‘I Don’t Know’, the band shared their excitement for this year’s live campaign. “I just can’t wait,” said Smith. “I’m just going mad thinking about it. We haven’t really had an album campaign because the first one was in lockdown so we don’t know anything about it. We’ve put a lot into it so I’m excited to just enjoy it and soak it up.”

In a four-star review of the record, NME said that the Hull four-piece were on “red-hot form, adding: “The band’s 2020 debut chimed with mid-pandemic gloom. This brighter set of songs finds a new way forward.”

Back in September, Bdrmm launched a crowdfunder after a non-payment from a festival has left them at risk of being unable to tour later this year.