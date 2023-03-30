Be Your Own Pet share the explosive ‘Hand Grenade’, their first song in 15 years

Be Your Own Pet have shared their their first new song in 15 years – listen to the explosive ‘Hand Grenade’ below.

The Nashville band reunited last year to play a handful of dates supporting Jack White and today (March 30) release ‘Hand Grenade’ via White’s label, Third Man Records.

The song marks their first new music since the release of their 2008 album ‘Get Awkward’. It was written and recorded by the three founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vocals), Jonas Stein (Guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and longtime drummer John Eatherly.

Advertisement

Abegg said in a statement: “’Hand Grenade’ started out as a threat to the people who harmed me, that I will make them suffer as I have suffered, but the song grew like a mirror to my own grief process, through anger, denial, sorrow. In the end I gain my power back not through violence, but through self acceptance and rejection of the labels others might put on me. I define myself, no one else.”

Be Your Own Pet shot a video for the song in Abegg’s basement using an iPhone – watch below.

More news about new music from the band is promised.

Meanwhile, Be Your Own Pet have been confirmed to play this year’s Shaky Knees Festival on May 5 in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

The following month they head to the UK for an intimate performance at London’s Moth Club on June 6 and then Europe for a string of dates including Primavera Sound festival.

Advertisement

Tickets for all shows are on sale now and all dates are listed below.

Be Your Own Pet tour dates 2023:

MAY

5/5 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA

JUNE

03 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona

06 – Moth Club – London

10 – Primavera Sound – Madrid

Last year Abegg spoke to NME about the band’s reformation.

“If Jack White offers for you to open for him, you don’t really say no to that,” Pearl told NME. “To have a second chance right now feels amazing and I’m so ready to do it. I’m ready to be back on stage.”

She added: “I feel like what we were doing at the time was really just for ourselves in a lot of ways.

“It was our creative expression as teenagers and being frustrated. We also just wanted to be a voice for other teenagers and show them ‘we’re doing this, you can do it.’ So, maybe new fans can also be inspired by that kind of that vibe. Do it for yourself. Everybody start a band.”