Beabadoobee, Rich Brian to play 88rising’s online festival Asia Rising Forever

Beabadoobee and Rich Brian are among a handful of artists performing at a new online festival titled Asia Rising Forever, organised by rap collective 88rising.

The lineup of artists spans several different genres and includes mxmtoon, keshi, Kang Daniel, Yuna and No Vacation, among others. The online festival will be streamed on 88rising’s YouTube and Twitter pages and will kick off at 2am BST on May 7.

Find the full list of performers below:

Advertisement

The Instagram caption promises “more announcements and surprises soon”, which suggests the lineup may include new additions in the near future.

88rising was established in 2015 by Sean Miyashiro. In addition to Rich Brian, 88rising also fields artists including Joji, Keith Ape and NIKI.

Beabadoobee is the recipient of the 2020 NME Radar Award, which took place in February this year. The award celebrates the best emerging act currently making waves in the music scene.

In other 88rising news, Rich Brian recently premiered a new music video for his song ‘Bali’, featuring rapper Guapdad 4000. The clip features the two delivering packages to fellow artists and collaborators, including Thundercat, Denzel Curry and more.

Advertisement