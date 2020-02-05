News Music News

Watch Beabadoobee’s intergalactic new video for ‘Sun More Often’

Taken from her 2019 EP 'Space Cadet'

Beabadoobee (Picture: Getty)

Beabadoobee has released the animated new video for her track ‘Sun More Often’ — you can check it out below.

The track is taken from the Dirty Hit artist’s October-released EP ‘Space Cadet’, and arrives a week before she’s set to take to the stage at the NME Awards 2020.

Animated by Elliot Bech, the intergalactic clip for ‘Sun More Often’ opens in an alien cloning factory before one of the clones is blasted off into the galaxy in a rocket ship. The being eventually lands on a distant planet which appears to be populated by a species of caterpillar.

You can watch the animated video for Beabadoobee’s ‘Sun More Often’ below.

As previously mentioned, Beabadoobee is among the artists who will perform at this year’s NME Awards next week.

Set to take place next Wednesday (February 12) at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, she’ll play live on the night alongside performances by the likes of Slowthai and Mura Masa, AJ Tracey and her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975.

Tickets for the NME Awards 2020 are still on sale, and you can grab them here.

You can check out the full list of nominees for the NME Awards 2020 here.

