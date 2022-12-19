Beabadoobee announced as final Independent Venue Week ambassador for 2023

Beabadoobee has been announced as the final Independent Venue Week ambassador for 2023.

The annual event returns between January 30 and February 5 next year, with more than 1,000 live events expected to take place across more than 260 venues around the country for the 10th anniversary of the event.

Already announced as ambassadors for next year’s edition were Radiohead‘s Philip Selway as well as regional ambassadors in Young Fathers (Scotland) and Adwaith (Wales).

“I’m extremely proud to be an Ambassador of Independent Venue Week,” Beabadoobee said in a statement upon joining the event for 2023. “These venues are so important at giving young emerging artists a starting point in their career.

“I will never forget my first gig at The Boileroom in Guildford where I jumped on stage with my friends for 3 songs or my first proper beabadoobee headline show at the Old Pancras Church in Kings Cross. My first and earliest gigs will always be some of my most precious memories. We need to do our best to keep these venues up and running and I want to help shine a light on how important independent venues really are to artists’ careers.”

Discussing next year’s event, IVW founder Sybil Bell said: “We’re so excited to add beabadoobee to our team of fantastic artist Ambassadors, and we’re all looking forward to what’s going to be the biggest and best Independent Venue Week yet. I also hope music lovers will come out in force. We all know times are incredibly tough right now, but live music at IVW venues remains incredibly good value.

“So if you want to support your local community, if you want to hear something out of the ordinary, or the possibility of seeing tomorrow’s headliners today, then why not give the gift of live music this December 25? It’ll probably cost you less than a tenner, and it might just be the best night of your life. Tickets for IVW shows are the perfect affordable Christmas present.”

During Independent Venue Week 2023, Beabadoobee is also set to play a London show for the BRITs Week 2023 gig series.

The singer will play Lafayette on February 3, joining Rina Sawayama, Metronomy, Bob Vylan, Cavetown, easy life, Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls, Kojey-Radical, Sea Girls, The Hunna, The Snuts and Years & Years, who will all play exclusive shows in January and February 2023 – taking place either side of The Brit Awards on February 11 – in support of the work of War Child.