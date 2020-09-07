Beabadoobee announces 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Beabadoobee has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2021 — check out details of her forthcoming live plans below.
The Dirty Hit-signed artist is currently gearing up to release her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ on October 16.
Beabadoobee has this morning (September 7) confirmed details of a UK and Ireland tour in 2021 in support of the record. Set to kick off exactly a year from today in Manchester, the tour will conclude in Glasgow on October 4, 2021.
You can see details of Beabadoobee’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour below.
UK & Ireland Tour!!!! Pre-order 'Fake It Flowers' from the Dirty Hit store to access exclusive pre-sale tickets! I’m sooo ExCitttteeeD https://t.co/APBmNbRI1J pic.twitter.com/2hJQYtNUmX
— beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) September 7, 2020
September 2021
7 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
9 – Leeds, Beckett University
10 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
13 – Cambridge, Junction
14 – Leicester, O2 Academy
23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
24 – Bristol, SWX
25 – Oxford, O2 Academy
28 – Dublin, The Academy
29 – Belfast, Oh Yeah Music Centre
October 2021
2 – Newcastle, University Students’ Union
3 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room
4 – Glasgow, SWG3
Fans can gain access to pre-sale tickets for these shows by pre-ordering ‘Fake It Flowers’ over on the Dirty Hit store before 5PM tomorrow (September 8). This exclusive fan pre-sale will commence on Wednesday (September 9) at 9AM, before the general sale begins on Friday (September 11) at 9AM.
Beabadoobee was last week announced as being part of the line-up for Reading & Leeds 2021, with the festivals hoping to return next summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s event.