Beabadoobee announces 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Beabadoobee has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2021 — check out details of her forthcoming live plans below.

The Dirty Hit-signed artist is currently gearing up to release her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ on October 16.

Beabadoobee has this morning (September 7) confirmed details of a UK and Ireland tour in 2021 in support of the record. Set to kick off exactly a year from today in Manchester, the tour will conclude in Glasgow on October 4, 2021.

Advertisement

You can see details of Beabadoobee’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour below.

UK & Ireland Tour!!!! Pre-order 'Fake It Flowers' from the Dirty Hit store to access exclusive pre-sale tickets! I’m sooo ExCitttteeeD https://t.co/APBmNbRI1J pic.twitter.com/2hJQYtNUmX — beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) September 7, 2020

September 2021

7 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

9 – Leeds, Beckett University

10 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

13 – Cambridge, Junction

14 – Leicester, O2 Academy

23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

24 – Bristol, SWX

25 – Oxford, O2 Academy

28 – Dublin, The Academy

29 – Belfast, Oh Yeah Music Centre

October 2021

2 – Newcastle, University Students’ Union

3 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

4 – Glasgow, SWG3

Fans can gain access to pre-sale tickets for these shows by pre-ordering ‘Fake It Flowers’ over on the Dirty Hit store before 5PM tomorrow (September 8). This exclusive fan pre-sale will commence on Wednesday (September 9) at 9AM, before the general sale begins on Friday (September 11) at 9AM.

Advertisement

Beabadoobee was last week announced as being part of the line-up for Reading & Leeds 2021, with the festivals hoping to return next summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s event.