Beabadoobee announces 2022 tour dates for Australia and New Zealand

Beabadoobee will tour both Australia and New Zealand for the first time this September.

The tour, announced today (April 5), is in support of the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming second studio album, ‘Beatopia’. She shared news of the album last month, alongside the release of its lead single ‘Talk’. A tour of the UK was also announced at that time, with a world tour to follow.

In a press statement, Beabadoobee said that she was “so excited” to be touring through Australasia. “I love all my fans there, and I’ve been waiting to get over for a long time,” she said. “It will be my first time visiting, and I’m honoured I’ll be getting to play you guys tracks off my new album ‘Beatopia’ live [and] in person. I hope the crowds are wild!”

‘Beatopia’ will serve as the follow-up to Beabadoobee’s debut album, 2020’s ‘Fake It Flowers’. The album peaked in the top 10 of the UK albums chart, and was praised as “the sound of a modern guitar great in bloom” in a five-star review from NME.

“The leap from bedroom-dweller to teenage riot instigator has been a swift and fruitful one, and what could be considered derivative is genuine in every sense,” the review read.

The tour will have a presale this Thursday, April 7, at 10am local time. General sale will commence 24 hours later, on Friday April 8. All ticketing links and information is available via Handsome Tours. View the full list of tour dates below.

Beabadoobee will release the 14-track ‘Beatopia’ in July 15. “There’s not one song that sounds the same as the others,” she said of the record in a recent interview. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it sounds very 2006. I feel like this new album is what I am meant to sound like.”

Beabadoobee’s ‘Beatopia’ Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

7 – Auckland, The Powerstation

9 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

10 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

11 – Brisbane, The Tivoli