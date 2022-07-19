Beabadoobee announces North American ‘Beatopia’ tour dates

Beabadoobee has announced a slew of North American tour dates for later in the year in support of her newly-released second album, ‘Beatopia’.

Following US dates supporting Bleachers, festival appearances in Europe and Japan, and tours in Australia and the UK, Beabadoobee will kick off her North American headline run in late October, with dates running through to early December.

Support on the tour will come from Beabadoobee’s Dirty Hit labelmates, Lowertown. The duo released their latest EP, ‘The Gaping Mouth’, last year. See a full list of tour dates below – tickets are on sale this Friday (July 22), at 10am local time.

‘Beatopia’, the follow-up to Beabadoobee’s 2020 debut LP ‘Fake It Flowers’, was released last Friday (July 15). Four singles were released prior to the album coming out: ‘Talk’, ‘See You Soon’, ‘Lovesong’ and ’10:36′. In a four-star review of ‘Beatopia’, NME said that the album saw “the seeds that were planted in ‘Fake It Flowers’ not only blossom, but inhabit an entirely different world”.

Speaking to NME during a backstage interview at Glastonbury 2022 last month, the singer-songwriter elaborated on the childhood “dream world” behind the album’s concept. “It was much more of a physical thing when I was seven,” she said.

“I thought I could literally be in this world – I think it was just a way of escaping everything that was happening in life at that time, and then I forgot about it because shit happened. Then I just realised that I could finally accept it now and I could make a whole album about it and find myself within it.”

Beabadoobee’s ‘Beatopia’ US tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 25 – Washington D.C., 9:30 Club

Friday 28 – Brooklyn NY, Brooklyn Steel

Saturday 29 – Philadelphia PA, Union Transfer

Monday 31 – Atlanta Ga, Variety Playhouse

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Jacksonville FL, Underbelly

Wednesday 2 – St. Petersburg FL, Jannus Landing

Thursday 3 – Orlando FL, Beacham Theater

Friday 4 – New Orleans LA, Republic NOLA

Sunday 6 – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall

Monday 7 – Dallas TX, Granada Theater

Tuesday 8 – Austin TX, Emo’s

Thursday 10 – Albuquerque NM, Sunshine Theater

Friday 11 – Phoenix AZ, The Van Buren

Saturday 12 – Los Angeles CA, The Novo

Monday 14 – Santa Ana CA, The Observatory

Tuesday 15 – San Francisco CA, Regency Ballroom

Saturday 19 – Mexico City, Corona Capital

Monday 21 – Seattle WA, Moore Theater

Tuesday 22 – Vancouver BC, Commodore Ballroom

Wednesday 23 – Portland OR, Roseland Theater

Friday 25 – Salt Lake City UT, The Depot

Saturday 26 – Denver CO, Summit Music Hall

Monday 28 – Minneapolis MN, First Avenue

Tuesday 29 – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Toronto, History

Friday 2 – Montreal, Club Soda

Saturday 3 – Albany NY, Empire Live

Sunday 4 – Boston MA, Roadrunner