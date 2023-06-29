Beabadoobee cancels European tour due to illness

Beabadoobee has announced the cancelation of her upcoming run of European tour dates after falling “really ill.”

The singer took to social media to share a post explaining why she has had to cancel the forthcoming european dates of her ‘Beatopia’ tour. The statement read: “This was a very hard decision to make but due to illness I will have to cancel my upcoming run of EU shows.”

She continued: “I’m so sorry and don’t want to let anyone down. I’ve just fallen really ill and need to work on getting back to a healthy place before performing again. I’m so thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket. Refunds will be from point of purchase. All of you mean the world to me and I will be back ASAP to bring you all the best shows possible. Love Bea.”

Advertisement

Beabadoobee – real name Beatrice Laus – was set to begin her European run on Friday, June 30 at the Vulkan Arena in Oslo. From there, the singer would have set out to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and wrapping up on July 9 in Munich.

She is set to play a show in London on July 12 before heading out to North America for a run of shows and festivals throughout August. Her ‘Beatopia’ tour is set to come to a close on Sunday, October 1 at All Things Go festival in Columbia, Maryland.

In other Beabadoobee news, she recently teamed up with Clairo for a reimagined version of her single ‘Glue Song’.

Bea recently supported Taylor swift on the Texas-Florida-Georgia leg of the US ‘Eras’ Tour. Swift even dedicated an acoustic version ‘Our Song’ to her sharing: “She [Beabadoobee] said she grew up listening to songs from the first album, and she named a specific song. I figured for her first show with us, I’d play that specific song that she said she wanted to hear. I wrote it for my ninth grade talent show, it’s called ‘Our Song’.”

She is set to play Lollapalooza and Outsidelands festival this summer before heading out on her rescheduled North American tour.

Advertisement

Her second album ‘Beatopia‘ was released last year via Dirty Hit. In a four-star review, NME shared the LP is “an album which feels like watching a hazy cloud float by on a balmy spring day,” adding that “the guitar hero trades teenage angst for self-acceptance on her second album, exploring a new sonic palette with confidence.”