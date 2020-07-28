Beabadoobee covers Daniel Johnston’s ‘Walking the Cow’ – listen

Beabadoobee has covered one of her all-time “favourite songwriters” for a special home session.

The London singer-songwriter, who releases her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ this year, covered Daniel Johnston‘s ‘Walking The Cow’ from the late musician’s celebrated 1983 album ‘Hi, How Are You?’ as part of a session for Apple Music.

She told the platform: “I chose to cover Daniel Johnston’s ‘Walking the Cow’ because he is one of my favourite songwriters of all time. Doing that song reminded me how pure and honest his writing can be.”

She continued: “My set-up was how I imagine Daniel Johnston would have recorded his tracks. I tried recording inside a little bedroom with a four-track belonging to my boyfriend’s brother for a DIY sound. I also recorded outside to capture the nature and birds.”

Elsewhere in the interview Beabadoobee – real name is Beatrice Kristi Laus – explained that she chose to perform ‘Care‘ (taken from her forthcoming debut album on Dirty Hit) because it was “fun to do an alternate recording”, adding that it’s the first “proper acoustic” recording of the album’s lead single.

The musician added that the coronavirus pandemic slowdown has afforded her the chance to reassess her life and career.

“Lockdown at the very start was weird to get adjusted to, but it’s been good to reflect on everything happening in the world and to think about what’s important to me,” Beabadoobee said.

“With the finishing touches now on my album, I’m personally exploring new sounds—just evolving from what I’ve done, and into another era of ’90s and ’00s music that I really love.”

A release date for Beabadoobee’s ‘Fake It Flowers’ is yet to be confirmed.