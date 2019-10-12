Here’s Beabadoobee finally meeting indie hero Stephen Malkmus

She shared her love for the musician on her recent single...

Beabadoobee has at last met Stephen Malkmus after giving a nod to the Pavement musician on her recent single. Check out the image below.

The rising Dirty Hit artist released ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’ last month, with the track’s surreal official video arriving earlier this week.

Declaring her love for the indie-rock vocalist and guitarist, Bea sings in the song’s pre-chorus: “And I sit at home, cry to Pavement /I wish I was Stephen Malkmus.”

Now, the singer has finally crossed paths with Malkmus himself while out on tour in the US. As Pigeons & Planes point out, Beabadoobee and her hero hung out recently and posed for a photo together.

Malkmus later tweeted to confirm that the pair had met at Bea’s show at Portland’s Crystal Ballroom venue. “Good times with Bea and her band last nite in Pdx …really cool to me n’ the girls …we stan,” he wrote. See that tweet above.

Beabadoobee is currently touring the US as support for pop star Clairo, before making her return to the UK next month for the Dirty Hit 2019 tour. A celebration of the most promising artists from the label, Bea will be joined by No Rome and Oscar Lang at 20 dates across November and December.