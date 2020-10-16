Beabadoobee has revealed that she’s been working on new music with The 1975.

The artist, real name Bea Kristi, is labelmates with the band on Dirty Hit.

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Bea explained how she began working on new material with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and drummer George Daniel after they all decamped to Oxford.

She said: “It was one of the nicest experiences of my life. It was the most wholesome time – just dogs and good food.”

While remaining coy about the project, she teased: “It’s a little thing coming out after the album, but it’s a secret.”

In the same interview, Bea also opened up on the pressures of social media on society and explained how music can provide a vital respite.

“I know it’s hard because of corona[virus], but music is such a great way to escape: art, creativity, finding forms of things to put all your energy into,” she said.

“It’s [about] putting your passion into something else instead of just being glued to your phone. And girls need to be empowering each other, not bringing each other down. We should be together.”

The interview comes on the release day of ‘Fake It Flowers’ – Bea’s debut album.

In a five-star review of the record, NME wrote: “The leap from bedroom-dweller to teenage riot instigator has been a swift and fruitful one, and what could be considered derivative is genuine in every sense.

“Circumstance might dictate that bedroom songwriting is back on the cards for Bea as the slow crawl to the return of live shows continues, but there’s a rock-solid foundation for the years to come.”