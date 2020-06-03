Beabadoobee and Massive Attack are among the leading additions to the growing line-up for Primavera Sound Festival 2021.

The Barcelona-held festival will return for its 20th anniversary edition between June 2-6, 2021. Its 2020 event was cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After confirming the first 100 names on bill for Primavera 2021 — including The Strokes, Tame Impala and Gorillaz — last week, festival organisers have today (June 3) added over 35 more names to the line-up.

As well as Beabadoobee and Massive Attack, the likes of Mavis Staples, BICEP, PNL, Doja Cat, Kehlani, Sparks and Porridge Radio have all been confirmed to be appearing at Primavera 2021.

Paul Heaton & Jaqui Abbott, Jeff Mills, Georgia, Squarepusher, girl in red, Tropical Fuck Storm, Kampire and Decay, Yung Beef & Pablo Chill-E, Squid, DJ Playero Kamma & Masalo and Honey Dijon will also perform.

All tickets that were purchased for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2020 will be valid for 2021, while remaining tickets for the 2021 festival went on sale today (June 3). You can find out more information about next year’s event, as well as the procedure for refunds and ticket exchanges, here.

While a number of the acts who were booked for Primavera 2020 have been confirmed for next year, Lana Del Rey is a notable absentee from the 2021 line-up. King Princess, Kacey Musgraves and Brittany Howard are also missing from the 2021 bill, having all been booked to play at Primavera 2020.