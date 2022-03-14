Beabadoobee’s new album is called ‘Beatopia’

Beabadoobee has announced the title of her forthcoming second studio album – ‘Beatopia’.

The singer-songwriter has been teasing the follow-up to her 2020 debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ and last year’s ‘Our Extended Play’ EP for a while, and it’s expected to land this year.

The Dirty Hit-signed artist revealed the news of the album title via a series of billboards, which she then shared on Twitter.

“BEATOPIA the name of my record,” she told fans, adding that she and guitarist Jacob “went a bit crazy making it.

“i cant wait for it to be yours to hear,” she added. See the billboards and sign up for news via Beabadoobee’s website below.

BEATOPIA the name of my record 🙂 jacob and i went a bit crazy making it. i cant wait for it to be yours to hear 🖤https://t.co/Un11DgLEQA@blackksocks pic.twitter.com/yph9WL1Ts6 — beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) March 14, 2022

In a recent interview, Beabadoobee promised that the new album sounds “very 2006”. Speaking to Alt Press, she spoke of the different sounds and styles she’s hoping to achieve on the new album.

“It’s a lot of different vibes,” she said. “There’s not one song that sounds the same as the others. I’ve been really getting into a band called Stars, and I’ve always loved Stereolab as well.

The new teaser came after Beabadoobee said last year that “every single song is in a whole different world” on her new album.

“I think the next record every single song is in a whole completely different world, I’ve never made such different songs in one piece of music before,” she said.

Last month, Beabadoobee teamed up with Cavetown for the collaborative single ‘Fall In Love With A Girl’.