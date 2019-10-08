Watch Beabadoobee get abducted by aliens in colourful ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’ video

Her new EP is coming next week

Beabadoobee has shared the official video for her recent single ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’ – check it out below.

The Dirty Hit rising artist dropped the track last month following on from her previous release, ‘She Plays Bass’. Both songs are set to appear on the singer’s EP ‘Space Cadet’, which is out on October 18.

Now, the new visuals for ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’ have arrived online – continuing Beabadoobee’s collaboration with directing team Bedroom, who have helmed all of her previous videos.

In the clip, we see Bea laying on the floor of her colourful bedroom before she’s abducted by Aliens. We’re brought back to Earth in the second verse, as the artist performs and scrawls across the walls in felt tip.

Later, Beabadoobee’s bright doodles come to life and she’s taken up into space. Transported to ‘One Month Later’, we find the artist in quarantine where she shreds on her guitar with fatal results.

The video’s arrival follows news that Beabadoobee will be hitting the road as part of the Dirty Hit UK tour next month. She’ll be joined by No Rome and Oscar Lang at 20 dates across November and December.

“Dirty Hit has taught me to be myself,” Beabadoobee told NME after she played at our Girls To The Front night earlier this year. “I don’t want to be biased, but the label makes me feel comfortable with who I am. I can do whatever I want, I feel like I could kind of fuck around and they could still be like, ‘yeah that’s fine!'”

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee is currently on tour in the US with pop star Clairo.