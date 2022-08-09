Beabadoobee on embracing collaborations: “Two heads are better than one”

Beabadoobee has spoken to NME in a new interview about embracing collaborations on her new album ‘Beatopia’.

The Dirty Hit-signed artist released her second album, the follow-up to her 2020 debut ‘Fake It Flowers’, last month.

The new record features collaborations with the likes of The 1975‘s Matty Healy, PinkPantheress and Bombay Bicycle Club‘s Jack Steadman (under his Mr Jukes moniker).

Speaking to NME in this week’s Big Read about inviting other artists to work on ‘Beatopia’, Beabadoobee – real name Beatrice Kristi Laus – said: “At the beginning [of your career] you’re super anal, like, ‘No one fucking touch my music’. And then you’re like, ‘You know what? Collaborations are sick’. Because at the end of the day, two heads are better than one.”

Beabadoobee also credited the ‘Our Extended Play’ EP as the moment that changed her perception on collaborating, and playfully described The 1975 frontman Healy – who co-wrote ‘Beatopia’’s ‘You’re Here That’s The Thing’ and ‘Pictures Of Us’ – as “like an annoying older brother”.

“Matty’s amazing at lyrics, so he really helped me in that way,” she explained. “And he offers me so much advice about songwriting. And it’s really helpful having him in my life as a music mentor and as a friend who has amazing life advice. I think he has a way of finding a sentence that really fucking hits you.”

Elsewhere, Beabadoobee has performed a cover of The Sundays’ 1990 song ‘Here’s Where The Story Ends’ on SiriusXM.