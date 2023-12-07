Beabadoobee shares new ‘Live In LA’ album, teases third record

Beabadoobee has shared a new live album on streaming services – you can listen to it below.

Titled ‘Live In LA’, the 21-track record captures the singer-songwriter’s headline show at the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California on August 14. The gig marked the final date of her ‘Beatopia’ North American tour.

“My show at the Greek is out now on all streaming services <3,” Bea wrote on social media to announce the release. “One of my fave shows I’ve ever done.”

The album contains a live rendition of early favourite ‘She Plays Bass’, as well as songs from her 2020 debut ‘Fake It Flowers’ and its 2022 follow-up ‘Beatopia’. There are also performances of the London artist’s 2023 singles ‘The Way Things Go’ and ‘Glue Song’.

Listen to ‘Live In LA’ in full on Spotify below, or via your desired streaming service here.

The release comes after Beabadoobee recently teased her third studio album. “bea3, best one yet 🥺💕,” she wrote on X/Twitter. “Next year is gonna be so much fun, hold tight.”

Bea attached a series of behind-the-scenes studio images, including a photo of legendary producer Rick Rubin. You can see the post below.

bea3, best one yet 🥺💕 next year is gonna be so much fun, hold tight 🦋 pic.twitter.com/B3CGMypgXC — beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) November 28, 2023

Back in October, Beabadoobee teamed up with Laufey on a collaborative single called ‘A Night To Remember’.

“I’ve been writing with a lot of different rhythms recently, also with strings and nods to more classical sounds,” said Bea at the time.

In a four-star review of ‘Beatopia’, NME wrote: “The world of ‘Beatopia’ is finally in full bloom again as its creator embraces not only the vibrant colours of their own imagination, but the magic of letting the world in to see.”

This year saw Beabadoobee open for Taylor Swift on part of her huge North American ‘Eras Tour’.