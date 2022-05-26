Listen to Beabadoobee’s “sweet” new single ‘Lovesong’

Beabadoobee has shared a new single called ‘Lovesong’ – you can listen to it below.

The delicate, romantic number serves as the latest preview of the Dirty Hit signee’s upcoming second album ‘Beatopia’ (pronounced bay-a-toe-pee-uh), which is out on July 15.

“I missed the train again/ I called your name/ As if you’d drive it back/ I swear you’re in my head/ Throughout the day/ I can say that for a fact,” Bea sings in the chorus over acoustic guitar, keys and swelling strings.

Advertisement

Speaking about the track, the singer-songwriter explained in a statement: “‘Lovesong’ is a song that I had bits written for since my second ever EP. The chorus was actually already written since ‘Loveworm’ [2019], I just didn’t have any chords to sing it with.

“It’s actually written in a really strange tuning that I forget. And, yeah, it’s just another sweet love song. It was one of the last songs I recorded for ‘Beatopia’.”

Tune in here:

‘Lovesong’ follows on from last month’s ‘See You Soon’ and March’s ‘Talk’. All three singles will appear on the forthcoming ‘Beatopia’ alongside a collaborative song with PinkPantheress, ‘Tinkerbell Is Overrated’ – check out the full tracklist below.

‘Beatopia Cultsong’

’10:36′

‘Sunny Day’

‘See You Soon’

‘Ripples’

‘The Perfect Pair’

‘Broken CD’

‘Talk’

‘Lovesong’

‘Pictures Of Us’

‘Fairy Song’

‘Don’t Get The Deal’

‘Tinkerbell Is Overrated’ (feat. PinkPantheress)

‘You’re Here That’s The Thing’

Advertisement

Following on from 2020’s ‘Fake It Flowers’, Bea’s second studio effort “traverses fuzzy rock, classic singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo and outright pop” as the musician remains “undeniably herself throughout”.

Beabadoobee will showcase the new LP on a UK and Ireland headline tour in the autumn. You can purchase any remaining tickets here, and see the full list of tour dates below.

OCTOBER

4 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

5 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol

8 – UEA, Norwich

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – NX, Newcastle

13 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

14 – Foundry, Sheffield

17 – Chalk, Brighton

18 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

19 – O2 Brixton Academy, London