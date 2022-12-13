Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama, Metronomy and more to perform in BRITs Week 2023 gig series

Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama and Metronomy are among artists that have been announced for the BRITs Week 2023 gig series.

Bob Vylan, Cavetown, easy life, Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls, Kojey-Radical, Sea Girls, The Hunna, The Snuts and Years & Years have also been announced to play exclusive shows in January and February 2023 – taking place either side of The Brit Awards on February 11 – in support of the work of War Child.

The War Child pre-sale begins at 9am GMT on December 15 for people who subscribe here before midnight on tomorrow (December 14), and general sale starts 9am GMT this Friday (December 14). A prize draw to win tickets is also open here.

You can find the full line-up so far below, with more acts to be announced in January.

2023

JANUARY

29 – The Hunna, London, Lafayette

FEBRUARY

1 – Metronomy, London, HERE at Outernet

2 – Years & Years, London, HERE at Outernet

3 – Beabadoobee, London, Lafayette

3 – Kojey Radical, London, XOYO

4 – Cavetown, London, Omeara

5 – The Snuts – Glasgow, Stereo

7 – easy life, Bristol, Trinity Centre

7 – Sea Girls, London, 100 Club,

9 – Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls, London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire,

10 – Rina Sawayama, London, Lafayette

10 – Bob Vylan, London, Omeara

Proceeds from the shows support War Child’s work, which aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out.

Earlier this month FLO won the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023.

The girl group beat off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives to claim the prize, which has previously been won by Adele, Celeste, Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, Griff and last year’s winner Holly Humberstone.

Formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award, the statue recognises British acts who haven’t yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2022.

The shortlist is selected by a panel of music industry experts such as editors, critics, songwriters, producers and live bookers.