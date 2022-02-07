Beabadoobee says her new album “sounds very 2006”

Beabadoobee has teased what to expect from her second studio album, saying the new record “sounds very 2006”.

The new album, expected this year via Dirty Hit, will follow Bea Kristi’s 2020 debut ‘Fake It Flowers’ and last year’s ‘Our Extended Play’ EP.

Speaking to Alt Press in a new interview spoke of the different sounds and styles she’s hoping to achieve on the new album.

“It’s a lot of different vibes,” she said. “There’s not one song that sounds the same as the others. I’ve been really getting into a band called Stars, and I’ve always loved Stereolab as well.

“I’ve been working with my guitarist Jacob and using a lot of teenage engineering, drum machines, mixtures of guitars. It’s been really fun. I don’t know how to explain it, but it sounds very 2006. I feel like this new album is what I am meant to sound like.”

The new teaser comes after Beabadoobee said last year that “every single song is in a whole different world” on her new album.

During a new interview with Consequence Of Sound, Bea explained that she is currently “finishing” her next full-length record with her guitarist Jacob Bugden, and said it will arrive “sometime in 2022”.

“I think the next record every single song is in a whole completely different world, I’ve never made such different songs in one piece of music before,” she told the outlet.

“It’s the first time where every single song you just can’t compare it to anything else from the record. There’re some songs where it’s just me and some songs where it’s very heavy. We reference a lot of music we were listening to at the time, Jacob and I.”

In a four-star review, NME described the ‘Our Extended Play’ EP as “a project that’s rewarding for both listeners and, by the sounds of it, the artists involved”.

“Our Extended Play’ isn’t a major statement, but if lockdown and the last year has taught us anything, it’s to embrace and cherish the little victories as and when they present themselves.”