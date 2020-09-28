Beabadoobee shares lo-fi new single ‘How Was Your Day’

Beabadoobee has shared the next taste of her forthcoming debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ in the form of the acoustic single ‘How Was Your Day’.

The track is a throwback to the lo-fi sound of the musician’s early EPs, and was recorded on a four-track cassette recorder in her boyfriend’s garden while her studio was closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

“’How Was Your Day’ is a track that explores all the relationships I neglected when I was away from home” she explained of the song.

“I wanted to emphasise the rawness of the lyrics with the song sonically which is why I recorded it on a four-track with all the little mistakes and vocal wobbles included. I wanted the music video to feel nostalgic to me, to include all the people I cared about, it took me back to the time I first started making music.”

The track is the fourth taste of next month’s ‘Fake It Flowers’ LP, and the second single Beabadoobee has released this month.

Earlier this month she shared ‘Worth It’, a song about “teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things”, which followed ‘Care’ and ‘Sorry’.

Beabadoobee recently announced a UK and Ireland 2021 tour, which will kick off in Manchester on September 7.

She is also set to take to the stage at Reading & Leeds 2021, with the festivals hoping to return next summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s event.