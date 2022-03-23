Beabadoobee shares new single ‘Talk’, UK tour and full album details

Beabadoobee has announced full details about her forthcoming new album ‘Beatopia’ and plans for a UK tour later this year – buy your tickets here.

The singer-songwriter revealed the title of her second studio album last week but now she has also revealed the full tracklisting, release date, artwork and shared the video for new single ‘Talk’, which you can view below.

“I wrote ‘Talk’ just after my first album. I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time,” said the Dirty Hit-signed artist of the new song.

“Generally it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get, you can’t get rid of it and you know it’s bad but you love it really and it’s whatever, so you do it anyway.”

According to a press release, Beabadoobee’s new album features 14 tracks and “traverses fuzzy rock, classic singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo and outright pop whilst remaining undeniably herself throughout.”

It also features a collaboration with PinkPantheress on the track ‘Tinkerbell Is Overrated’.

‘Beatopia’ is out on July 15 and you can pre-order the album here.

The full tracklisting is:

‘Beatopia Cultsong’

’10:36′

‘Sunny Day’

‘See You Soon’

‘Ripples’

‘The Perfect Pair’

‘Broken CD’

‘Talk’

‘Lovesong’

‘Pictures Of Us’

‘Fairy Song’

‘Don’t Get The Deal’

‘Tinkerbell Is Overrated’ (feat. PinkPantheress)

‘You’re Here That’s The Thing’

The singer-songwriter is also due to hit the road for a UK and Ireland tour in the autumn kicking off at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 4 before wrapping at the O2 Brixton Academy on October 19.

You can purchase tickets here and view the full list of tour dates below:

OCTOBER

4 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

5 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol

8 – UEA, Norwich

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – NX, Newcastle

13 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

14 – Foundry, Sheffield

17 – Chalk, Brighton

18 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

19 – O2 Brixton Academy, London