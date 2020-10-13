Beabadoobee shares new single ‘Together’ ahead of Friday’s debut album release

Beabadoobee has shared her latest single ‘Together’, the fifth and final single to be taken from her upcoming debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’.

“This song is about the dependency you have with someone and missing that when you’re away and learning to be by yourself,” the musician says of the new single.

“It’s written from that point when you’re feeling alone and thinking everything is better when you’re with that other person.”

The slacker rock inspired track comes alongside a video that sees the musician fronting a live band, which was directed by long-time collaborators Bedroom. You can take a look below.

It follows the lo-fi ‘How Was Your Day’, the grungey ‘Worth It’, the hard-hitting ‘Sorry’ and the arena-baiting alt-rock stomper ‘Care’, from the LP.

With ‘Fake It Flowers’ due out this Friday (October 16) via Dirty Hit, Beabadoobee has also announced that she’ll be marking the release with a livestreamed performance of the entire record.

Enlisting a full band, the show takes place on October 16 at 8.30pm BST, and will be broadcast on the musician’s YouTube channel.

In a five star review of ‘Fake It Flowers’, NME declared the album “the sound of a modern guitar great in bloom.”

“The leap from bedroom-dweller to teenage riot instigator has been a swift and fruitful one, and what could be considered derivative is genuine in every sense,” we wrote.

“Circumstance might dictate that bedroom songwriting is back on the cards for Bea as the slow crawl to the return of live shows continues, but there’s a rock-solid foundation for the years to come.”