Beabadoobee shows love for Pavement on new single ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’

The Dirty Hit signing's new EP 'Space Cadet' is out in October

Beabadoobee has shown her love for Pavement on new single ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’.

The new track – from an upcoming EP ‘Space Cadet’, out on October 18 via Dirty Hit – follows the singer’s recent single ‘She Plays Bass’.

The new song and EP follow two recent collections: a debut EP from last year (‘Patched Up’) and ‘Loveworm’ from earlier in 2019. Listen to ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’ below.

I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus

The new song comes ahead of a US tour that begins next week. The singer will play a New York headline show at Chelsea Music Hall on September 26 before joining recent NME Big Read star Clairo on a US-wide tour.

Before these dates begin, Beabadoobee will play a tiny London headline show at The Grace (upstairs at The Garage) tomorrow night (September 20).

View the tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER



20 – London, UK – The Grace (headline show)

26 – New York, NY – Chelsea Music Hall (headline show)

28 – Chicago, IL – Metro*

29 – Chicago, IL – Metro*

OCTOBER



1 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom*

2 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater*

4 – Kansas City, MO – Middle of the Map

5 – Denver, CO – The Summit Music Hall*

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot*

8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

9 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Events Centre*

10 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom*

13 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom*

14 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom*

15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

17 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory*

18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues*

19 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues*

20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s*

23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues*

24 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live*

29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues*

31 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre*

NOVEMBER



1 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground*

3 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues*

4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

6 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

7 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

8 Syracuse, NY – The Westcott Theater*

11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

14 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall*

16 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall*

17 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall*

18 Montreal, QC – Corona Theater*

20 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*

21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*

*with Clairo

Beabadobee featured in the NME 100 2019, the brand new artists we’re tipping for big things this year, and recently performed at NME’s Girls To The Front gig.