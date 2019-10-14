Beabadoobee’s ‘Space Cadet’ EP arrives early – listen now

Lucky us!

Beabadoobee has shared her latest EP ‘Space Cadet’.

The Dirty Hit-signed soloist was expected to release her fifth EP this Friday (October 18) but today (October 14) the record appeared on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

‘Space Cadet’ follows the EPs ‘Lice’ (2018), ‘Patched Up’ (2018), ‘Loveworm’ (2019) and ‘Loveworm (Bedroom Sessions)] (2019).

Her latest single ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’, which pays homage the Pavement frontman, was released last month. She later met her hero.

NME also spoke to the Filipino-British artist ahead of its Girls To The Front gig in March. In the interview the young artist (real name Bea Kristi) spoke about supporting The 1975 live and addressed misogyny in the music industry, saying it’s “100% present” even if she has not experienced it herself.

“I feel like it will [happen to me] at one point, and it’s kind of shit that I have to build myself up to thinking that it’s going to happen because it’s just become a norm, it’s a bit shit. But hopefully it’ll improve,” she said.

Beabadoobee is currently on tour in the US with Clairo – check out the remaining dates below:

OCTOBER

14 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

17 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

19 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

24 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

31 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

NOVEMBER

01 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

03 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

04 –Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

07 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

08 – Syracuse, NY – The Westcott Theater

11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

14 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

16 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

17 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

18 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theater

20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Beabadoobee also heads out on a Dirty Hit UK label tour with No Rome and Oscar Lang from November 26 -December 20.

The tour kicks off in Cambridge and will take in 20 dates before culminating with a show at The Dome in London. Full list of dates also here.