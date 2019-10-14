Beabadoobee’s ‘Space Cadet’ EP arrives early – listen now
Lucky us!
Beabadoobee has shared her latest EP ‘Space Cadet’.
The Dirty Hit-signed soloist was expected to release her fifth EP this Friday (October 18) but today (October 14) the record appeared on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.
Space Cadet
We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.
‘Space Cadet’ follows the EPs ‘Lice’ (2018), ‘Patched Up’ (2018), ‘Loveworm’ (2019) and ‘Loveworm (Bedroom Sessions)] (2019).
Her latest single ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’, which pays homage the Pavement frontman, was released last month. She later met her hero.
NME also spoke to the Filipino-British artist ahead of its Girls To The Front gig in March. In the interview the young artist (real name Bea Kristi) spoke about supporting The 1975 live and addressed misogyny in the music industry, saying it’s “100% present” even if she has not experienced it herself.
“I feel like it will [happen to me] at one point, and it’s kind of shit that I have to build myself up to thinking that it’s going to happen because it’s just become a norm, it’s a bit shit. But hopefully it’ll improve,” she said.
Beabadoobee is currently on tour in the US with Clairo – check out the remaining dates below:
OCTOBER
14 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
17 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
19 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
24 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
31 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
NOVEMBER
01 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
03 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
04 –Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
06 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
07 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
08 – Syracuse, NY – The Westcott Theater
11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
14 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
16 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
17 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
18 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theater
20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Beabadoobee also heads out on a Dirty Hit UK label tour with No Rome and Oscar Lang from November 26 -December 20.
The tour kicks off in Cambridge and will take in 20 dates before culminating with a show at The Dome in London. Full list of dates also here.