Beabadoobee to support The 1975 on UK arena tour

It's a Dirty Hit double-header.

Beabadoobee is set to head out on the road with The 1975 early next year for their UK arena tour.

The rising indie star, who is label mates with The 1975 on Dirty Hit, will open the shows in February 2020, taking in venues such as London’s The O2 and Manchester Arena.

She wrote on Twitter: “HI we supporting the 1975 on their uk arena tour. This is gonna b so fun imagine my lil dumbass on stage at the o2 that’s weird as fuck.”

Ahead of the tour, she’s also released a new Spotify singles session – which sees her offering an unexpected grunge take on Simple Minds’ ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’. Check that out below.

Last month, the singer released her ‘Space Cadet’ EP, which NME described as “the makings of a grunge icon” in a glowing five-star review.

Our review stated: “‘Space Cadet’ builds on Bea’s astute songwriting and is a bold revolution for another bright young artist showing off Gen Z’s attitude to take something tried-and-tested and give it a new lease of life. Judging by this effort, she’s poised to become a hero in her own right.”