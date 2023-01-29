Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’

Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times.

Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”

‘Glue Song’ was performed live in New York last year, during Beabadoobee’s ‘Beatopia’ headline tour.

For the performance, Beabadoobee was backed by a three-piece string section and after the concert, she shared fan-shot footage of the track alongside the caption: “This clip is from a new song called ‘Glue’. The strings make me want to (happy) cry. Lots of more love songs to come, but I think this is my favourite one yet.”

Beabadoobee went on to perform ‘Glue Song’ during a session for radio station WFUV and at Tiny Desk.

“Glue song is my favourite love song I’ve written so far, no lyrics with double meanings or some weird sad undertone, just a plain and simple, in your face, love song, I felt so grateful being able to play it on Tiny Desk as it’s first little debut,” she wrote at the time.

Beabadoobee released her second album ‘Beatopia’ last July and later this year, is set to head out on her first ever European headline tour.

Following that, Bea will open for Taylor Swift at select dates of her 2023 North American ‘Eras Tour’.

Last month, Beabadoobee was announced as the final Independent Venue Week ambassador for 2023. “My first and earliest gigs will always be some of my most precious memories. We need to do our best to keep these venues up and running and I want to help shine a light on how important independent venues really are to artists’ careers,” Bea said in a statement.

During Independent Venue Week 2023, Beabadoobee is also set to play a London show for the BRITs Week 2023 gig series.

The singer will play Lafayette on February 3, joining Rina Sawayama, Metronomy, Bob Vylan, Cavetown, easy life, Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls, Kojey-Radical, Sea Girls, The Hunna, The Snuts and Years & Years, who will all play exclusive shows in January and February 2023 – taking place either side of The Brit Awards on February 11 – in support of the work of War Child.