Beabadoobee to share first track from her debut album next week, ‘Care’

Beabadoobee will offer a first taste of her upcoming debut album next week with the track ‘Care’.

The Dirty Hit signee, who bagged the NME Radar Award in February, released her acclaimed ‘Space Cadet’ EP in 2019. It featured the tracks ‘She Plays Bass’ and ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’.

Tonight (July 8), Bea posted a behind-the-scenes ‘In The Studio’ announcement video to her social media channels in which she speaks about making her forthcoming first record.

Advertisement

“I’ve been recording an album in this little studio in South West London,” the musician says over shots of her at work on new material.

She later confirms that the LP’s first single is titled ‘Care’, which will arrive next Tuesday (July 14). “I remember it was one of the first songs I demo’d for the album, and I’m just really excited for it to come out,” she explains.

“‘[Care] kind of describes the sound I want to have as a whole,” Bea says. “It’s like the best type of nostalgic and warm feelings I want when people listen to my music.”

The video is interspersed with snippets of vocals from the single. “It’s been a while since I talked about it“, one line goes.

Beabadoobee goes on to discuss the song’s “jangly” guitar sound, recording the song in her bedroom and experiencing writer’s block following ‘Space Cadet’.

Advertisement

Later, she adds that her debut record contains some of her “favourite songs I’ve ever written”, adding that she “can’t wait” for people to hear the finished product.

You can watch the full video above.

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee has been added to the growing line-up for Primavera Sound Festival 2021. The Barcelona event will take place between June 2-6, 2021, having been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus crisis.