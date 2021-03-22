Beabadoobee is set to release a new track with The 1975‘s Matty Healy and George Daniel this week.

Titled ‘Last Day On Earth’, the track appears to be the first preview of a new EP the artists have made together.

Back in January, Healy teased new collaborations with both Bea and Charli XCX. The Charli link-up landed this month in the form of ‘Spinning’, a collaboration between the pair and No Rome, and the music with Beabadoobee now appears to be on its way.

Revealing that ‘Last Day On Earth’ was coming out this week in a post on Instagram sharing its artwork, Healy said he was “very humbled to have been given the opportunity to make this record”.

Teasing the new EP as early as last September in an interview with Apple Music, Bea said: “It’s not big, it’s just something cute to come after the album. Basically, we did some songs for after the album … It was honestly one of my favourite experiences ever, and was such a wholesome time, watching Reddit videos in the evenings and making music during the day.

“It’s not a lot. It’s just a small, little EP. But I guess for now, everyone has to wait for the album to come out before they hear that. But I don’t want to set aside for all the music that’s coming out. Because I feel like this is the most me I’ve ever – I say that with every EP I’ve released – this is the most ‘me’ I’ve ever sounded.”

Beabadoobee released her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ via Dirty Hit last year. A five-star NME review of the album said it signalled “the sound of a modern guitar great in bloom,” adding: “The leap from bedroom-dweller to teenage riot instigator has been a swift and fruitful one, and what could be considered derivative is genuine in every sense.

“Circumstance might dictate that bedroom songwriting is back on the cards for Bea as the slow crawl to the return of live shows continues, but there’s a rock-solid foundation for the years to come.”