Listen to Beabadoobee’s new EP ‘Our Extended Play’ featuring The 1975

Beabadoobee has shared her collaborative new EP ‘Our Extended Play’ in full – check out the video for the single ‘Cologne’ below.

The singer-songwriter announced the four-track collection – on which she teamed up with The 1975‘s Matty Healy and George Daniel, her Dirty Hit labelmates – back in March with the song ‘Last Day On Earth’.

Taking to social media this evening (June 23), Bea confirmed to fans that the EP is now available on Spotify and other major platforms. She described the project as “a bridge” between her first studio album ‘Fake It Flowers’ and its follow-up.

Advertisement

“Thank you to everyone involved!! We spent a lovely time living on a studio farm and I can honestly say it was one of the most wholesome moments of life,” the musician said.

“Collaborating with @trumanblack @bedforddanes75 was always a dream of mine and was an inspiring experience I’m so glad it’s out now for everyone to listen AHHHH lots of love to my incredible band, @josephrodgers who engineered and @jon_gilmore for mixing <3″

Later, Bea said that she “can’t wait to share more music” with fans. You can see the post below.

‘Our Extended Play’ contains the songs ‘Animal Noises’ and ‘He Gets Me So High’ as well as the aforementioned singles.

Advertisement

Speaking about the EP upon its announcement earlier this year, Bea explained: “I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”

Beabadoobee is set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in September. You can buy tickets here and see the full schedule below.

Tue 07 Sep – MANCHESTER – O2 Ritz

Thu 09 Sep – LEEDS – Beckett University

Fri 10 Sep – NOTTINGHAM – Rescue Rooms

Sat 11 Sep – BIRMINGHAM – O2 Institute

Mon 13 Sep – CAMBRIDGE – Junction

Tue 14 Sep – LEICESTER – O2 Academy

Thu 23 Sep – LONDON – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 24 Sep – BRISTOL – SWX

Sat 25 Sep – OXFORD – O2 Academy

Tue 28 Sep – DUBLIN – The Academy

Wed 29 Sep – BELFAST – Oh Yeah Music Centre

Sat 02 Oct – NEWCASTLE – University Students Union

Sun 03 Oct – EDINBURGH – The Liquid Room

Mon 04 Oct – GLASGOW – SWG3