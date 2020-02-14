Beabadoobie “freaked out” while meeting her heroes at the NME Awards 2020

Beabadoobie has discussed her “strange” experience at the NME Awards 2020, which saw her meeting a lot of her musical heroes.

The upcoming star picked up the NME Radar Award at the ceremony in London on Wednesday evening (February 12). The NME Radar Award celebrates the best emerging act currently making waves in the scene.

The 1975’s Matty Healy presented Beabadoobee with the award before she performed ‘She Plays Bass’.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in the Winners’ Room backstage, Beabadoobee said that it felt “very strange” to receive her first-ever award, explaining that she’s “very new to everything”.

Asked who she was excited to meet at the event, Beabadoobee said:”I’ve met people here I didn’t even know knew I existed… The Cure are right there so I’m freaking out a little bit. ‘She Plays Bass’ is literally a Cure tribute so it’s kinda weird.”

She also revealed how she’s a big fan of Courtney Love, got to catch up with Clairo and Mura Masa, and met Charli XCX for the first time (“We spoke and she’s really cool”).

On what she’s looking forward to for the rest of 2020, Beabadoobee singled out the prospect of playing Madison Square Garden in New York with The 1975. Asked to reveal a secret about The 1975, she replied: “If there was a zombie apocalypse, you’d go to Matty’s house… and he has heated floors.”

Beabadoobee was also one of several stars performing on the night, along with Mura Masa and Slowthai, Yungblud, AJ Tracey, FKA Twigs and The 1975.

Advertisement

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full winners list here.

Head to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.

Beabadoobee recently released her Space Cadet EP, which NME described as “a brash, modern take on ‘90s sounds” and a record that showed “the makings of a grunge icon”.

In her NME Big Read, she discussed being friends with Healy (“We both genuinely really like each other’s music and it’s strange to say, but we both get excited by each other’s work”), admiring Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus (“I wanna sing like Stephen Malkmus for fuck’s sake!”) and wanting to work with Billie Eilish (“I really fuck with what she’s doing right now. She’s clearly a really intelligent girl”).