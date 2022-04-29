The Beach Boys announce year-long celebrations for 60th anniversary

The Beach Boys have announced a year-long celebration for their 60th anniversary.

Capitol Records and UMe will release a newly remastered and expanded edition of The Beach Boys career-spanning greatest hits collection, ‘Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys’, on June 17.

The new release will feature 50 more of the band’s songs that “span their earliest hits to deeper fan-favorite cuts from their 1962 debut album, ‘Surfin’ Safari’ through to 1989’s ‘Still Cruisin’'” according to a press release.

It continues: “The collection boasts 24 new mixes including two first-time stereo mixes, plus 22 new-and-improved stereo mixes, which in some cases feature the latest in digital stereo extraction technology, allowing for the team to separate the original mono backing tracks for the first time.”

The new collection will be available digitally, via a 3CD soft-pack, and as a Super Deluxe Edition 6LP vinyl boxed set on 180-gram black vinyl.

All formats will include a booklet with new liner notes and updated photos and can be pre-ordered here.

After this, Capitol/UMe will release the next chapter in The Beach Boys’ archival releases, 1972’s ‘Carl and the Passions – So Tough’ and 1973’s ‘Holland’.

The Beach Boys are also participating in a new feature length documentary that is currently in the works.

Other events include “a tribute special, prestigious exhibitions and events, unique brand partnerships,” according to a press release.

The Beach Boys said in a statement: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 60 years since we signed to Capitol Records and released our first album, ‘Surfin’ Safari.’ We were just kids in 1962 and could have never dreamed about where our music would take us, that it would have such a big impact on the world, still be loved, and continue to be discovered by generation after generation.

“This is a huge milestone that we’re all very honored to have achieved. And to our incredible fans, forever and new, we look forward to sharing even more throughout the year.”

UMe President & CEO, Bruce Resnikoff, added: “The Beach Boys have created some of the most iconic and beloved music of all time. An indelible and important part of America’s cultural fabric, their timeless music has been a ubiquitous soundtrack for generations and continues to influence, inspire, and delight.

“We at UMe remain honored to further The Beach Boys’ legendary catalog and look forward to celebrating them all year long along with their millions of fans around the world.”

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys recently confirmed a second UK show this summer, with the group taking to Dreamland in Margate on June 23, 2022.

It follows on from the news that the legendary band will play London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 24. Both shows will form part of their ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ tour.