Beach Boys hint at reuniting once again for 60th anniversary tour

The surviving members of the Beach Boys could reunite in 2021 for a 60th anniversary tour.

The pioneering pop band, who formed in 1961, have been touring in two separate camps since the end of their 50th anniversary tour back in 2012.

Mike Love has now expressed his openness towards reuniting with his bandmates for a 60th anniversary tour next year.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Love said that he is “not against anything like that” in terms of another proper Beach Boys reunion.

“Anything that’s creative and done for positive reasons is good with me,” he said. “We will continue thinking about stuff like that and see what we can do.”

Responding to Al Jardine’s comments to Chicago Concert Reviews back in March that another reunion tour “will happen” (“we’ll probably do about 20 or 30 [shows] together next year,” Jardine added), Love said that the two of them had not spoken about that prospect “specifically”.

“Al’s a really good singer, but he’s been travelling and performing with Brian Wilson, [and] Brian has some serious health issues,” Love said. “We are in a very fortunate and blessed position to be able to do music for a lifetime. It’s pretty amazing. I can remember when my cousin Brian was a young boy. He sang ‘Danny Boy’ sitting on my Grandma Wilson’s lap. So that’s how far back we go musically.”

Wilson’s manager Jean Sievers told Rolling Stone in response that “no one has spoken to Brian about a 60th anniversary tour”.

Back in February, Wilson urged fans not to attend a Beach Boys show that had been organised by Mike Love as it was taking place at the Safari Club International Convention – a group that supports trophy hunting.