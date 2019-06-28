Beach Boys’ Mike Love releases new song ‘California Beach’, announces new solo LP

Summer's officially arrived!

Beach Boys singer Mike Love has announced that he’ll be releasing a new solo album next month – he’s also released a new song.

Sticking with his band’s trademark breezy vibes, ‘California Beach’ hears Love romanticise about a scene “where surfers are surfing, and dancers are dancing” over a summery backdrop made up of stacked vocals and feel-good acoustic strums.

Love said of the new song: “That mythical place out west; the California I’ve been blessed to call home has provided a lifetime of inspiration. California Beach, in reality is not one, but many wonderful places that have held an allure beckoning so many for countless years. This song has been living in my head for a long time and finally, ‘California Beach’ has come to life just in time for summer.”

Listen to ‘California Beach’ below:

The Beach Boys frontman also announced new album, ’12 Sides of Summer’.

Produced by Sam Hollander (Panic! at the Disco) and Josh Edmondson, Love’s fourth solo outing will be made up of original tracks, updated versions of Beach Boys songs (‘Surfin’, ‘Surfin’ Safari’ and the Hanson-featured ‘It’s OK’) and other covers (including the Ramones‘ ‘Rockaway Beach’, The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’, ABBA’s ‘On and On and On’, Eddie Cochran’s ‘Summertime Blues’, and the Dave Clark Five’s ‘Over and Over and Over Again’).