Beach House announce wider release of ‘Become’ EP

Beach House have announced a full release of their Record Store Day exclusive EP ‘Become’.

Initially released in a limited run as a Record Store Day exclusive on crystal clear vinyl on Saturday (April 22), the EP will now see a wider release on black vinyl, CD and CS platforms on May 19 via Sub Pop/Bella Union.

The dream-pop duo, consisting of Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand, self-produced all tracks on the EP. The mixing was done by Alan Moulder, Trevor Spencer, and Caesar Edmunds with mastering done by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound.

“The ‘Become’ EP is a collection of 5 songs from the ‘Once Twice Melody’ sessions. We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realised they all fit in a little world of their own,” shared the duo in a press release.

They added: “To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.”

Last year the band released their eighth album ‘Once Twice Melody‘. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “It’s a neat description of Beach House: even when they’re building vast unfurling worlds, their music has a kind of closeness, as if it’s unfolding right in front of you.”

They also made their scoring debut with penning the music for the Netflix series Along For The Ride.