Bearded Theory announces Placebo to headline as festival moves to September

Bearded Theory festival has confirmed Placebo as its first headliner of its 2021 event, which has also been postponed to September.

The Derbyshire festival has been moved from May 27-30, 2021 to September 9-12, 2021 in the hope that live events will have resumed in the UK by then. The Catton Hall event is one of hundreds of festivals waiting for positive news in the containment of – and the vaccination against – COVID-19 so that mass gatherings can return.

Placebo are the first headliners to be announced. Bearded Theory festival organisers say a majority of the 2020 lineup has been secured for this year: “we have a shed load of other acts to confirm including the vast majority of the scheduled 2020 line up which went down so well,” a note on its website reads.

As efestivals writes, due to the event now taking place during school term, the festival will bring forward the headliners’ closing time on the Sunday night to ensure attendees can watch the set while also allowing for travel time home.

Tickets for the festival are on sale and are priced as follows: adult (£130), children aged 12-16 (£60), children aged 8-11 (£35), children aged 0-7 (free but need ticket).

Car parking is priced at £13.50, and campervans/caravans at £39.95. All tickets include camping and Thursday entry (there are no tickets available on the gate).

Primal Scream, Patti Smith and The Flaming Lips were among the acts confirmed for last year’s cancelled event. It’s not known at this stage if these acts will play the 2021 edition.

Placebo, meanwhile, recently donated one of frontman Brian Molko’s guitars to raise funds for live crew struggling without work during the pandemic.

The band’s last album was 2013’s ‘Loud Like Love‘.