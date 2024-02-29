Bearded Theory reveals full line-up for 2024 festival

Bearded Theory has revealed the full line-up for its 2024 festival – you can check it out below.

The event’s 15th anniversary edition is due to take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 23-26. Last November, it was announced that Jane’s Addiction would be headlining with a UK-exclusive festival performance.

Other confirmed acts at the time included Future Islands, Amyl And The Sniffers, Sleaford Mods, Orbital, Dinosaur Jr, Bob Vylan, Wargasm, New Model Army, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Jane Weaver, Pip Blom, English Teacher, 808 State, Beans On Toast and Sonic Boom Six.

Now, organisers have shared the full line-up for Bearded Theory 2024. Among the 100-plus new names are Dexys, Baxter Dury, Don Letts, The Big Moon, Therapy?, Marika Hackman, Goat Girl, Prima Queen, Lambrini Girls and Dry Cleaning.

Check out the updated official line-up poster here:

Additionally, the festival has revealed details of CODA – a brand-new tent dedicated entirely to dance and electronic music.

A post about the venue on Bearded Theory’s official website reads: “Expect to move your bodies to sets from pioneering acts such as Mercury award-winning junglist Roni Size, ex-Prodigy member Leeroy Thornhill, Orbital (DJ Set), break beaters Bentley Rhythm Ace, tech house icons K-Klass, and Happy Mondays legend Bez celebrating the acid generation with Bez’s Acid House, alongside 808 State, Utah Saints, System 7, The Orb (DJ Set), Fabio & Grooverider and Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi.”

Tickets for this year’s Bearded Theory are on sale now – you can buy yours here.

In a previous statement, festival organiser Ben Ryles said: “We’re very excited to have two of our favourite alt-rock heroes [Jane’s Addiction and Dinosaur Jr] choosing Bearded Theory as their only UK festival for the year.

“We also can’t wait to welcome Amyl and the Sniffers and Future Islands who are both so widely renowned for their incredible live shows, as well as festival favourites Sleaford Mods and electronic icons Orbital.”