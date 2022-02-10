Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2022 confirms full line-up and stage splits

The full line-up and stage splits have been confirmed for Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2022.

The festival will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 26-29, with Placebo, Patti Smith and The Flaming Lips topping the bill. Tickets are available here.

Today (February 10) organisers have announced the final wave of new additions to this year’s line-up including Porridge Radio, The Now, The Skints, and they’ve unveiled its Convoy Cabaret line-up.

“It’s finally here! Your stage splits so far, don’t say we don’t treat you,” the festival tweeted. “Pleased to welcome Porridge Radio, The Now, The Skints + if you look closely, our Convoy Cabaret Line-Up!”

You can see the full line-up and stage splits below:

Other names on the bill include: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Hives, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Shame, Nova Twins, The Mission, Amy McDonald, Peter Hook And The Light, Working Men’s Club, Billy Nomates, Bob Vylan, Jaws and Little Comets.

Placebo, who are billed as a UK exclusive, will give the Spring Gathering crowd a “‘tantalising taste of some brand-new material”.

Last month, Placebo shared an official live video for their latest single, ‘Try Better Next Time’.

The duo – comprised of Brian Molko Stefan Olsdal – released the track as the third preview of their forthcoming eighth album, ‘Never Let Me Go’, which arrives on March 22.

Placebo are due to showcase the record on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November/December.

The group’s UK/Ireland headline dates are as follows:

November 2022

18 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

19 – Brighton, Centre

21 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

22 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

30 – Leeds, O2 Academy

December 2022

2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

5 – Dublin, 3 Arena

7 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

8 – Birmingham, O2 Academy