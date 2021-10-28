Frank Turner, The Hives and more join Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering line-up

Frank Turner and The Hives are among the acts to have joined the line-up for Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2022.

The festival will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 26-29, with Placebo, Patti Smith and The Flaming Lips topping the bill. Tickets are available here.

Today (October 28) organisers have announced a wave of new additions to next year’s line-up. You can see the official poster in the tweet below.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Hives will take on sub-headline slots, while Working Men’s Club, Billy Nomates, Bob Vylan, Jaws and Little Comets appear further down the bill. A third sub-headliner is yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere are the likes of Shame, Nova Twins, The Mission, Amy McDonald and Peter Hook And The Light. Organisers promise that “many more” acts will join the line-up in the coming months.

Placebo, who are billed as a UK exclusive, will give the Spring Gathering crowd a “‘tantalising taste of some brand-new material”. Last month the band returned with their first single in five years, ‘Beautiful James’.

Spring Gathering new additions Working Men’s Club, meanwhile, recently revealed that they had finished their second album.

“Can’t wait to release new music. The 2nd album is done,” wrote frontman Sydney Minsky-Sargeant. “Me and Ross [Orton, producer] have worked tirelessly together on it this past year and I’m really proud of the outcome.”