Beardyman offers to collaborate with fans via Patreon

Beardyman has launched a new Patreon scheme that will allow fans the opportunity to contribute to future musical releases.

The veteran beatbox artist, who found recognition when he became the first person to be crowned UK Beatbox Champion two years running in 2006 and 2007, has launched the playfully-named ‘Milking The Community’ project with the aim to “create the most interactive music and music-tech community in the world”.

The new ‘Production Team’ tier allows patrons to pay £6.75 for a monthly subscription, which – as well as supporting the artist – affords them the opportunity to present musical ideas for his forthcoming album.

“In return, my chosen collaborators receive 10% of the master rights to their track, a producer credit, & a one-off vinyl dubplate of the piece we make together,” Beardyman (real name Darren Alexander Foreman) explained, adding that all of his Patreon members will have access to a limited edition vinyl pressing of the album, exclusive merchandise, and a digital pack with exclusive bonus tracks.

“The Milking the Community project is a first for the music industry, a new alternative to seeking record label funding and is a direct reflection of the support my wonderful patreon community has given me over the last 2 years of unpredictability and isolation.

“My amazing community gave me a reason to carry on making weird art during lockdowns, when everything seemed bleak. It feels only right that I give something back… I count my Patreon community as a partner in this mission.”

Gee Linford-Grayson, UK & Ireland creator partnerships team lead at Patreon, said: “Beardyman is the epitome of what Patreon was built to do: give creators a platform to create on their own terms and bring their loyal fans closer to the process.

“This is a particularly innovative approach to music-making on Patreon, breaking down the barriers that traditionally separate artist and fan to collaborate together and share in the final success of the album.

“We’re inspired by what Beardyman and his patrons have achieved so far, and are excited to follow this path with his new tier. I can’t wait to hear what is created through this exciting new collaboration!”

Since its founding in 2013, Patreon has built a community of eight million members, and more than $3.5billion has been paid to creators since the company’s inception. Fans can sign up to Beardyman’s Patreon here.