Beartooth announce UK and European tour

Beartooth have announced details of an upcoming UK and European tour set to take place next autumn. Find a full list of upcoming shows and ticket details below.

Kicking off in October next year, the tour will see the American rockers launch the dates with six shows across Germany before making stops in Vienna, France and Belgium. The first of the dates will be held at the Columbiahalle in Berlin on October 10.

Several UK live shows have also been added to the tour. This will start with two back-to-back dates at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on October 21 and 22 before the band play two slots at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. The final of the five scheduled UK shows will be held at Alexandra Palace in London on October 26.

Advertisement

Following two shows in Brussels at the end of the month, the band will then return to Germany for the remaining three shows, the last of which takes place in Hamburg on November 2.

Tickets for the tour dates go on sale this Friday (October 6) at 10am BST, although an artist pre-sale is also available from 10am BST this Wednesday (October 4). Tickets will be available here. Find a full list of tour dates below.

“It has been so long since we have done a headliner in Europe. I can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been working on for the last 18 months,” said founding member Caleb Shomo. “They will be some of the biggest shows of our career to date and will be some of the best shows we have ever played in our lives!”

The announcement of the upcoming UK and European shows comes in light of Beartooth’s fifth studio album, ‘The Surface’.

Due for release next Friday (October 13), the LP arrives via Red Bull Records and follows on from the band’s 2021 album ‘Below’. Pre-order it here.

Advertisement

In other Beartooth news, at the start of the year the band announced that they’d be moving their 2023 London show to Wembley Arena. Originally set to take place at the Brixton Academy last March, the show was forced to relocate after the venue had its licence suspended following deaths caused by a crowd crush at last month’s Asake gig.

Additionally, in August, Shomo spoke to NME about the band’s upcoming album and described the release as “the most intimate experience that I have with music”.

“I just want it to be completely different than anything else I’ve done before,” he said at the time.

“Making this record, truly, it’s just something I never thought was going to happen in my life, candidly,” he added. “I’ve talked about it in other albums, I’ve talked about it pretty openly in interviews, the dark side of what I deal with sometimes, I felt like has always been at the forefront and been the most powerful energy in my life.”