Beastie Boys announce 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Hello, Nasty’

Beastie Boys have announced a special vinyl reissue of ‘Hello, Nasty’ to celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary.

The album was originally released in 1998, with a 4LP box set then released in 2009 to celebrate the album’s 10th birthday.

With that version of the album long out of print, it will now return on September 8 via the UMe label.

The box set features a book alongside 21 bonus tracks, featuring rarities, B-sides, remixes and more.

Hello Nasty is 25. To celebrate, we’ve reissued the limited deluxe 4LP box set we put out back in 2009. It includes 21 bonus tracks, 180g vinyl and a revamped slipcase. You can pre-order it now: https://t.co/HezoAFdeUU It's out everywhere on September 8th.#HelloNasty pic.twitter.com/h1Fy9GuYb9 — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) July 14, 2023

The new reissue follows a 30th anniversary version of ‘Check Your Head’ which was released last year.

The record, which originally arrived in April 1992, was the trio’s third studio album and featured such tracks as ‘Pass The Mic’, ‘So What’cha Want’ and ‘Jimmy James’.

A statement from Vinyl Me Please said: “Released 30 years ago, ‘Check Your Head’ proved that the Beastie Boys were capable of breaking new ground in hip-hop for the third time, and launched singles like ‘So What’cha Want,’ that entire bands could build their career on.

“As forward thinking in its construction today as it was 30 years ago, the opportunity to do [an] AAA reissue of this album was an honour for us at VMP.”

Last year, Beastie Boys were celebrated by New York City Council, who renamed a street on the Lower East Side corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street in their honour.

The street was made famous by the band on the cover of ‘Paul’s Boutique’. The new sign will recognise the achievements of Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, and the late Adam “MCA” Yauch.