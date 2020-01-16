Fight for your right: Beastie Boys announce documentary directed by Spike Jonze

Beastie Boys‘ Mike D and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz have announced that they’re teaming up with cult director Spike Jonze for a new documentary.

Beastie Boys Story will debut on IMAX on April 3 before a global release follows on April 24 via Apple TV+.

The new project was directed by Jonze and is thought to be largely based on the Beastie Boys Book, their anthological tome which arrived in October 2018.

Advertisement

“There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order,” Mike D and Ad-Rock said of the project.

“Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognise anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.”

Spike Jonze added: “I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

It comes after the hip-hop icons confirmed that they’re collaborating on a photo book that focuses on the iconic trio.

Advertisement

The pair’s creative partnership goes back decades and has spawned a series of classic album covers, a memoir, a stage show, and numerous classic music videos, including ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Sure Shot’.

Meanwhile, a separate Beastie Boys documentary premiered online early last year, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album ‘Ill Communication’.