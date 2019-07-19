Beastie Boys to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Paul’s Boutique’ with new digital EPs featuring rare unheard material

Six new EPs, including remixes and B-sides, will arrive over the next month

Beastie Boys‘ classic record ‘Paul’s Boutique’ celebrates its 30th birthday next week (July 25), and the band are lining up a host of special releases to mark the occasion.

Six new digital EPs will be released over the course of the next month, featuring 21 rare remixes and B-sides that will be digitally released for the first time.

Three EPs, ‘An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach’, ‘Meshach And Abednego’ and ‘Love American Style EP’ are released today (July 19), while remix EPs of the singles ‘Hey Ladies’ and ‘Shadrach’ will come out a week today (July 26).

A week after that (August 2), new versions of ‘Shake Your Rump’ and ‘Looking Down The Barrel Of Gun’ will follow.

The band shared twelve new rarities last month to celebrate the 15th anniversary of ‘To The 5 Boroughs’.

A new documentary also came out this year to mark 25 years of ‘Ill Communication’.

Get the tracklisting for all the new and upcoming releases below.

Out now:

‘An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego’

Shadrach Caught In The Middle Of A 3-Way Mix And What You Give Is What You Get Car Thief Some Dumb Cop Gave Me Two Tickets Already Your Sister’s Def

‘Love American Style EP’

Shake Your Rump Hey Ladies 33% God Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It)

Out July 26:

Hey Ladies [Remixes]:

Hey Ladies (DJ Strictnine & Paranorm Remix) Hey Ladies (Paul Nice Remix) Hey Ladies (Count Bass D Remix) Hey Ladies (Fred C Remix) Hey Ladies (Video Version)

Shadrach [Remixes]:

Shadrach (Peanut Butter Wolf Remix) Shadrach (Mum’s The Word Remix) Shadrach (J Rawls Remix) Shadrach (Joey Chavez Remix) Shadrach (Live)

Out August 2:

Shake Your Rump [Remixes]:

Shake Your Rump (Truly Odd & J-Rocc Remix) Shake Your Rump (Latch Brothers Remix) Shake Your Rump (Video Version)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun [Remixes]: