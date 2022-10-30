Beastie Boys’ ‘Check Your Head’ to get 30th anniversary reissue

Beastie Boys 1992 album ‘Check Your Head’ is getting a reissue to mark its 30th anniversary.

The reissue, via Vinyl Me Please, will be pressed on burgundy and dark red vinyl with AAA lacquers cut from the original master tapes by Ryan Smith (via Consequence). It will also feature linear notes written by Mark Ronson.

The record, which originally arrived in April 1992, was the trio’s third studio album and featured such tracks as ‘Pass The Mic’, ‘So What’cha Want’ and ‘Jimmy James’.

A statement from Vinyl Me Please said: “Released 30 years ago, ‘Check Your Head’ proved that the Beastie Boys were capable of breaking new ground in hip-hop for the third time, and launched singles like ‘So What’cha Want,’ that entire bands could build their career on.

“As forward thinking in its construction today as it was 30 years ago, the opportunity to do [an] AAA reissue of this album was an honour for us at VMP.”

To get access to the reissue, head over to Vinyl Me Please’s website for further information and to sign up for further information.

You can see what the reissue will look like here:

Earlier this year, Beastie Boys were celebrated by New York City Council, who renamed a street on the Lower East Side corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street in their honour.

The street was made famous by the band on the cover of ‘Paul’s Boutique’. The new sign will recognise the achievements of Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, and the late Adam “MCA” Yauch.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” said council member Christopher Marte.

“I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop, and especially a celebration for our community who has been organising for a really long time to make this happen.”