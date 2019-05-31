Watch a new Beastie Boys documentary celebrating 25 years of ‘Ill Communication’

Surviving members Ad-Rock and Mike D have spoken at length about their classic album

A new Beastie Boys documentary has premiered online, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album ‘Ill Communication’ – watch the short film below.

The pioneering New York group’s fourth studio album featured such tracks as ‘Sure Shot’, ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Get It Together’, and is widely considered by fans to be a key release in their back catalogue.

The film, Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys’ ‘Ill Communication’, has now been made available to watch online by Amazon Music to celebrate today’s release milestone (May 31). Featuring interviews with the group’s surviving members Michael ‘Mike D’ Diamond and Adam ‘Ad-Rock’ Horovitz, the pair dive deep into the making of the 1994 album, which a press release hails as “arguably one of their high points as artists and generational touchstones”.

Still Ill also shines a spotlight on the late Beastie Boy member Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch and his contributions to ‘Ill Communication’ in particular. You can watch the 15-minute documentary below.

As well as the film, Amazon Music have also released a 40-minute audio documentary which takes a “deep dive, featuring longer interviews with Horovitz and Diamond as well as six full songs from ‘Ill Communication’.”

Last weekend, the Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ was covered by Hot Chip during their slot at All Points East Festival in London.